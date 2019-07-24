Pedestrian in traffic on Guide Meridian hit and killed by car near Smith Road

Here’s what’s causing Whatcom’s traffic fatalities The Washington Traffic Safety Commission found that impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving all play large roles in fatal crashes on Whatcom County roads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Traffic Safety Commission found that impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving all play large roles in fatal crashes on Whatcom County roads.

A pedestrian, who was reportedly in the lane of traffic on Guide Meridian north of Bellingham, died from injuries they suffered after being hit by a car Tuesday night, July 23.

According to the Washington State Patrol report on the incident, the pedestrian was in the right lane of northbound State Route 539 just south of Smith Road, when they were struck by a red 2002 Chevrolet Malibu at approximately 10:43 p.m.

The name, gender and age of the pedestrian have not yet been released while law enforcement notifies the family.

According to a tweet by Trooper Heather Axtman, law enforcement received multiple 911 calls about a pedestrian in and out of traffic nearly being struck before the collision.

The 23-year-old female driver from Ferndale and her 47-year-old male passenger from Chehalis were uninjured in the incident, according to the report. The driver was not impaired, the report stated.

Axtman tweeted at 1:41 a.m. that the Guide was completely reopened to traffic.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation crash portal, this was the seventh death on Whatcom County roadways in 2019, though that number did not include a bicyclist who was hit and killed by an Amtrak passenger train while crossing the tracks at F Street in Bellingham in March.

WSDOT data shows Tuesday’s fatality was the second this year involving a pedestrian in Whatcom County.

There were three pedestrian-involved fatal collisions in 2018, according to WSDOT data, out of 13 total fatal crashes in Whatcom County last year.

This story will be updated.