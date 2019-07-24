Dawson Construction worker killed by dump truck Monday near Costco identified

Here’s what the state of Washington does to keep workers safe Washington State Department of Labor and Industries offers an overview of the Division of Occupational Safety and Health and its three primary roles in safeguarding Washington's workplaces; education, consultation and enforcement. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington State Department of Labor and Industries offers an overview of the Division of Occupational Safety and Health and its three primary roles in safeguarding Washington's workplaces; education, consultation and enforcement.

The Dawson Construction worker who was killed in a work-related incident when he was hit by a dump truck on Monday, July 22, near the Bellingham Costco has been identified as 24-year-old Tucker D. Rojas.

Whatcom County Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel released Rojas’ name Wednesday in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

Dr. Goldfogel said he did not yet known Rojas’ home city, but listed injuries suffered in the incident as the cause of death and the method of death as accidental.

Emergency response crews were sent at 2:56 p.m. Monday to 4125 Arctic Ave. for the report of a traffic collision just north of Costco near Mahogany Avenue.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries told The Herald on Tuesday that it has opened an investigation into the incident and said Rojas worked for Dawson Construction. The truck that hit him also reportedly belonged to Dawson Construction.

“Our task is to thoroughly understand how he died and understand why he died,” Labor and Industries spokesperson Tim Church told The Herald.

Because of confidentially requirements and the fact that this is an open investigation, Church said he couldn’t release many details about what actually happened Monday, including what direction the truck was moving at the time of the incident. The state requires the investigation be completed in six months, but Church said L&I “almost always” beats that deadline.