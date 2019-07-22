Male pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck near Bellingham Costco

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

A 25-year-old male pedestrian died after being hit by a dump truck on Monday afternoon, July 22, in a construction zone behind the Bellingham Costco, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Danette Beckley.

Emergency response crews were sent at 2:56 p.m. to 4125 Arctic Ave. for the report of a traffic collision.

The incident occurred in a construction zone just north of Costco near Mahogany Avenue, according to radio broadcasts.

Beckley said the incident is being investigated by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries and Bellingham Police.

Mahogany Avenue opened in November, giving drivers a second way to enter the Costco parking lot.

The road also will be in place for residential development in the area, including 330 homes and a 134-unit apartment complex being built by RJ Group.

There are also commercial projects in the planning stage for the area, including Pacific Place, which includes scenarios such as a 39,700-square-foot retail center and some industrial/warehouse development.