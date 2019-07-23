‘We do not have an ETA on finding a cause’ in Clark Feed & Seed, Avalon Records fire

Firefighters battle the Clark Feed & Seed fire Firefighters battle the three-alarm Clark Feed & Seed and Avalon Records fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in downtown Bellingham, Wash. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Firefighters battle the three-alarm Clark Feed & Seed and Avalon Records fire Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in downtown Bellingham, Wash.

A structural engineer arrived on scene Monday, July 22, to assess what was left of the building that housed Clark Feed & Seed and Avalon Records before Wednesday’s three-alarm fire severely damaged the landmark.

Bellingham Fire Department Capt. Dave Pethick told The Bellingham Herald that the engineer worked with fire investigators to develop a plan to enter the damaged building on Wednesday.

“There are some asbestos concerns in the building they’re trying to mitigate,” Pethick said.

Pethick said aerial views of the building and what can be seen from outside have shown that a lot of debris fell in the fire’s suspected area of origin on the second floor of Clark Feed & Seed. The area is believed to have been used mostly for storage.

“It’s going to take a while to uncover the area, so we do not have an ETA on finding a cause,” Pethick said.

Pethick said police and fire investigators are continuing to protect the scene until they are able to get inside.