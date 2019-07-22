Wrong-way driver on I-5 reportedly causes three-car, injury crash near Nooksack

Here’s what the Washington State Patrol does The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington.

For the second time this month, a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 reportedly caused a head-on, three-car collision that resulted in two people being taken to the hospital with injuries and the road being closed for nearly four hours Sunday morning, July 21.

Sunday’s collision occurred at 7:34 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5 just, south of the bridge over the Nooksack River near Ferndale, according to the Washington State Patrol report on the incident.

A black 2001 Lexus LS driven by Antar T. Plummer, a 34-year-old from Seattle, was headed southbound in the right lane in the northbound lanes when it collided head-on with a silver 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit driven by Isiah W. Hendricks, a 19-year-old from Surrey, B.C., according to the report.

The Rabbit was pushed into a white 2007 Toyota Corolla that was traveling in the left lane, the report stated.

Plummer and Hendricks were taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham with injuries they suffered in the crash, according to the release, while the driver of the Corolla was not injured.

According to a tweet from Trooper Heather Axtman, the injuries were minor and I-5 was closed for less than four hours.

All three drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the release, and it was not known whether drugs or alcohol were involved. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with charges pending.

On July 7, a wrong-way crash in Bellingham near the Fairhaven exit resulted in the drivers of both cars being taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

This story will be updated.