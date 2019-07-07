Two injured in a head-on crash that shut down Interstate 5 for hours overnight

Here’s what the Washington State Patrol does The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington.

A driver was arrested for vehicular assault early Sunday, July 7, after a two-car, head-on collision on southbound Interstate 5 north of the Fairhaven exit.

The collision shut down I-5 for four hours starting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, according to tweets from Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman.

Both drivers were taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries., according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Shannon Hofer, 23, of Blaine was driving northbound in the southbound I5 as Ryann Lacey, 22, of Bellingham was driving southbound. Hofer’s 2008 Volkswagen Jetta and Lacey’s 2013 Honda Civic collided.

The driver who caused the wreck is under arrest for vehicular assault as alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be involved, Axtman tweeted.