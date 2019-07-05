Want to escape Whatcom’s winter and avoid Seatac? A new flight option is coming soon

Best airlines of 2018 WalletHub ranked the top major U.S. airlines based on several categories for the year 2018, including cheapest, best for pets and most comfortable. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WalletHub ranked the top major U.S. airlines based on several categories for the year 2018, including cheapest, best for pets and most comfortable.

Alaska Airlines may be discontinuing its flights to Hawaii out of Bellingham, but there soon will be another nearby travel option for Whatcom County sun seekers, palm tree lovers and beach combers this winter that won’t involve a trek down to Seattle.

Swoop, a Canadian discount airline, announced in a news release Tuesday, July 2, that it will begin non-stop service from Abbotsford International Airport to San Diego up to three times per week as part of its winter schedule. According to the release, one-way tickets will be available for $159, and flights beginning this fall will be offered Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The first flight is scheduled for Oct. 4, according to the Swoop ticketing website.

“San Diego is an excellent addition to our winter line-up with a schedule that encourages weekend excursions by air,” Swoop Senior Advisor of Communications Karen McIsaac said in the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Abbotsford International is located approximately one mile north of the U.S.-Canada border, midway between the Lynden and Sumas border crossings.

Swoop already offers non-stop flights out of Abbotsford to Las Vegas and Mazatlan, as well as other Canadian cities.