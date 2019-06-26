Less than a week after 2 small quakes hit Whatcom County, region rumbles again

What to do when an earthquake hits FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

A small earthquake struck in Skagit County Wednesday afternoon, June 26, just north of Highway 20 between Lyman and Sedro-Woolley.

According to the USGS website, the quake, which rumbled at 1:06 p.m., had a preliminary magnitude of 2.0 and was 6.9 kilometers deep. It was centered 2.7 miles west-northwest of Lyman — approximately 22.6 miles southeast of Bellingham.

With the quake’s magnitudes less than 3.0, the USGS would consider their Modified Mercalli Intensity only level “I,” meaning it would not be felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nobody had reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Last week, the Wickersham area of Whatcom County got shaken by a pair of small earthquakes happened within three minutes and less than 1.5 miles of each other.