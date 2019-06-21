You may have felt the 1st Whatcom quake Thursday night, but did you feel the second?

What to do when an earthquake hits FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

The Wickersham area of Whatcom County, just east of the southern tip of Lake Whatcom, twice got shaken by small earthquakes Thursday night, June 20.

The two quakes happened within three minutes and less than 1.5 miles of each other near Mirror Lake, and both were located approximately 20 miles from the summit of Mount Baker.

The first quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 2.9, struck at 11:38 p.m. just south of Park Road and a little more than a mile northwest of Mirror Lake, according to U.S. Geological Survey records. It occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers, and the epicenter was 3.8 miles south-southwest of Acme and 12.7 miles east-southeast of Bellingham.

By Friday morning, 28 people had reported feeling that quake to the USGS.

The second temblor struck at 11:41 p.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 2.2 approximately one-quarter mile west of the Valley Highway and a half mile north of Mirror Lake, according to the USGS site. Its epicenter was measured 8.5 kilometers beneath the surface and approximately 3.3 miles south of Acme and 13.9 east-southeast of Bellingham.

Nobody had reported feeling that rumbling as of Friday morning to the USGS.

With both quakes’ magnitudes less than 3.0, the USGS would consider their Modified Mercalli Intensities only level “I,” meaning they would not be felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions.