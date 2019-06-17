Death of Bellingham woman near Interstate 5 overpass early Saturday ruled a suicide

Here’s what the Washington State Patrol does The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Patrol is the state police agency for Washington.

The Washington State Patrol has ruled the fatal incident early Saturday morning, June 15, involving a pedestrian near an overpass on Interstate 5 south of Bellingham a suicide.

“It’s an extremely unfortunate incident when somebody feels this is their last resort,” Trooper Heather Axtman told The Bellingham Herald Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the people that unfortunately struck her. It was a tragedy for everyone involved. We know what led to the situation, and it’s just awful.”

Leandra Huante-Garcia, 35, of Bellingham died after falling from the overpass at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 246, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol.

According to the release, Huante-Garcia was hit by a white Subaru Forester and and a red Volkswagen GTI that were heading northbound at the time. Nobody in either car was physically injured in the incident, which forced the closure of the interstate for approximately three hours.

If you need help

The National Alliance for Mental Illness Whatcom website suggested these resources if you or someone you know needs help:

▪ Whatcom County Behavioral Health Triage Center: 800-584-3578.

▪ Compass Health Crisis Prevention/Intervention Team: 360-752-4545.

▪ National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255 (Español 888-628-9454; TTY 800-799-4889).

▪ Washington Recovery Help Line 866-789-1511 (TTY 206-461-3219).

▪ Washington Warm Line: 877-500-9276 (Peer support for people living with mental illness Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 5-9 p.m.).

▪ Your Life Your Voice Teen and Young Adult Hotline: 800-448-3000 (24-hour confidential teen/young adult hotline).

▪ Teen Link: 866-833-6546 (A confidential helpline for teens – 6-10 p.m.).