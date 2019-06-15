Local

Bellingham woman dies after being struck by traffic on Interstate 5 near Samish Way

A woman who troopers said came from an Interstate 5 overpass near Samish Way south of Bellingham died after being struck by oncoming traffic early Saturday, June 15.

Leandra Huante-Garcia, 35, of Bellingham died in the incident at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 246, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol. An investigation is pending.

Not injured were Brian Davidson, 41, of Bellingham who was driving a white Subaru Forester and Heather Allegrina-Bowe, 47, of Bellingham who was driving a red Volkswagen GTI.

Traffic was blocked for about three hours, will all lanes opened at 3:30 a.m.

Julie Shirley

Julie Shirley directs news coverage for The Bellingham Herald and has been the executive editor since 2003. She’s been an editor in Florida, California and Washington since 1979.

