Woman who died in Sunday’s Maple Falls RV fire identified

The woman who died in a Maple Falls RV fire early Sunday has been identified as June C. Carter, 66, according to a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office press release Tuesday on the incident.

Whatcom County Fire District 14 responded at 2 a.m. to the 6200 block of Azure Way for the report of a structure fire, according to the Pulse Point app. Crews arrived to find a 30- to 35-foot RV burning, District 14 Chief Jerry DeBruin told The Bellingham Herald.

Neighbors tried to help Carter, who lived in the RV, and her dog get out, but couldn’t gain access through the main door or windows, the release said, and it appears Carter was overcome by smoke and the fire while trying to exit through the front driver’s side door of the motor home.

Sheriff’s detectives and a fire investigator were called to the scene, and according to the release, found no initial indication of foul play, though the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

