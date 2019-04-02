Local

Woman who died in Sunday’s Maple Falls RV fire identified

Staff The Bellingham Herald file

The woman who died in a Maple Falls RV fire early Sunday has been identified as June C. Carter, 66, according to a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office press release Tuesday on the incident.

Whatcom County Fire District 14 responded at 2 a.m. to the 6200 block of Azure Way for the report of a structure fire, according to the Pulse Point app. Crews arrived to find a 30- to 35-foot RV burning, District 14 Chief Jerry DeBruin told The Bellingham Herald.

Neighbors tried to help Carter, who lived in the RV, and her dog get out, but couldn’t gain access through the main door or windows, the release said, and it appears Carter was overcome by smoke and the fire while trying to exit through the front driver’s side door of the motor home.

Sheriff’s detectives and a fire investigator were called to the scene, and according to the release, found no initial indication of foul play, though the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

David Rasbach

David Rasbach joined The Bellingham Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news. He has been an editor and writer in several western states since 1994.

  Comments  

Read Next

Have you enjoyed these sunny days? That’s about to change
Video media Created with Sketch.

Weather News

Have you enjoyed these sunny days? That’s about to change

Gardeners in Whatcom County might want to hold off watering their spring plants — showers are expected over the next two days and a pair of stronger storms lurk around the corner, forecasters said.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LOCAL

Business

New owner sought to keep local shipyard open as maritime firm struggles with bankruptcy

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service