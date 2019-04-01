Whatcom County woman and her dog die in RV fire early Sunday in Maple Falls

A Maple Falls woman and her dog died when the RV she is believed to have lived in burned early Sunday.
Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks said the sheriff’s office is still working to notify the victim’s family and her identify would not be released until then.
Whatcom County Fire District 14 responded at 2 a.m. to the 6200 block of Azure Way for the report of a structure fire, according to the Pulse Point app.
Crews arrived to find a 30- to 35-foot RV burning.
“We got there and knocked it down quick, but those things go up so fast,” District 14 Chief Jerry DeBruin told The Bellingham Herald.
A neighbor heard some commotion at about 2 a.m., DeBruin said, and found “heavy smoke coming from every area” of the RV. The neighbor also heard someone yelling for help.
DeBruin said the neighbor tried to assist, but the door was locked, and though the neighbor broke a window, they were unable to rescue the woman.
DeBruin said a power line in a tree above the RV had been damaged but that it did not interfere with firefighters’ ability to battle the blaze.
Whatcom County Fire Investigator Mitch Nolze told The Bellingham Herald the damage to the RV was so extensive that the cause of the fire could not be determined, but that “nothing appeared to be a suspicious circumstance.”
