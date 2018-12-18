Bellingham pedestrian death at Boulevard Park train crossing ruled a suicide

Last week’s incident that resulted in the death of a 55-year-old Bellingham woman after she was struck by a southbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train near Boulevard Park has been ruled a suicide.
The incident occurred at approximately 3:54 p.m. Dec. 10 near the pedestrian railroad crossing at the north end of the park.
“Information learned through the investigation and from witnesses accounts is that it appears (the woman) intentionally walked onto the train track, north of the pedestrian crossing and in front of the approaching train,” Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday. “The train had been approaching the pedestrian crossing with its horn/whistle blowing when (the woman) was seen walking toward the track and eventually stopping on the track directly in the path of the oncoming train.”
Murphy said the train conductor immediately applied an emergency braking system and the locomotive came to a stop south of the park at Bayview Drive, but was unable to avoid striking the woman.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Whatcom County Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel confirmed in an email Monday to The Bellingham Herald that the death had been ruled a suicide.
The Bellingham Herald generally does not print the names of people who died of suicide.
The last fatal train incident in Boulevard Park was an accident that occurred May 22, 2008, when Maia Haykin, 49, was biking on the South Bay Trail and was hit by an Amtrak train en route to Seattle.
According to Utilities and Transportation Commission statistics, this is the 22nd fatal collision with a train this year in Washington state. Melonas said it was the 21st this year to occur on BNSF property.
In 2017, the UTC reported 29 fatal incidents in Washington state involving a train.
Whatcom County’s last fatal train incident occurred Oct. 9, 2017, according to the UTC, when a trespassing pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train south of downtown Bellingham at Pine and Wharf streets.
Resources
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Comments