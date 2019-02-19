More than 75 animals rescued from Bellingham fire. A big snake remains missing

The Whatcom Humane Society received over 75 animals that were rescued as Hohl Feed & Seed burned early Monday in the downtown, but some birds and one python remain missing.

“WHS received rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, mice, domestic rats, birds and a tarantula,” Laura Clark, its executive director, told The Bellingham Herald on Tuesday. “The store managers have since picked up the birds.”

Clark said the animals were fine and seemed to be in “good physical and mental condition.”





They are not available for adoption.





“The animals are being held in protective custody until the management at Hohl’s Feed can decide how they want to proceed,” Clark said in an email interview.





Fire crews responded to the fire on the 1300 block of Railroad Avenue at 4:20 a.m. Monday.





They found the back of the building, which faces an alley, in flames. Crews managed to save some of the animals from the store, which was destroyed by the fire.

Clark said the Whatcom Humane Society was notified by 911 early Monday morning and told to go to the historic downtown store to help with the animals.





“WHS animal control officers arrived on scene and loaded several cages and aquariums filled with animals and immediately transported them back to the Whatcom Humane Society, where our animal care staff was waiting to provide care,” she said.





“Each animal was given an examination, and placed in a clean enclosure with fresh bedding, food and water,” Clark said.





Missing snake

Hohl’s Facebook page thanked firefighters for rescuing the animals.





“It is an absolute blessing that the majority of them are alive thanks to their rescue efforts,” the Hohl’s Facebook post said.





The store also thanked the Whatcom Humane Society and some Hohl’s employees for caring for the rescued animals.





“It is such a relief to know they are all being well cared for. We are astounded by the outpouring of concern, well wishes and offers of help from our community today!” Hohl said in its Facebook post.





It mentioned animals that were missing and the community’s questions about them.





“They were, and still are, our No. 1 concern as well,” the Hohl Facebook post said. “We are grateful to report that almost all of the animals have been accounted for, alive and well — with the exception of one missing ball python and the unknown fate of several parakeets and finches at this time.”

People who want to know how they can help the animals that were rescued and are being cared for at the Whatcom Humane Society can go online to whatcomhumane.org.





Clark said the organization has the bedding, food and other supplies needed to care for the animals.