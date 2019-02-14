Here’s how snow and ice is impacting Whatcom County on Thursday

Thursday was the first morning without new snowfall in four days, but Whatcom County residents found a new foe — ice that formed as snowmelt began Wednesday and temperatures dropped below freezing at night.
What-Comm, the countywide police and fire dispatch center, warned of treacherous conditions on its Facebook page at 4 a.m. Thursday.
“Getting reports of cars getting stuck in snow drifts in north Whatcom County near Lynden,” What-Comm officials said.
Guide Meridian was closed from Main Street in Lynden and Badger Road about 7 a.m. Thursday because of icy conditions, the state Department of Transportation tweeted.
Icy conditions were also reported on Interstate 5 north of Bellingham, where a car spun off the freeway northbound near Custer and emergency crews blocked one of the northbound lanes.
“This is why we tell you to take it slow on the icy roads,” WSDOT’s Andrea Petrich tweeted.
Petrich also advised drivers to clear all the snow off their car before driving — not just the windows, but also from the roof, hood and trunk.
Observers told The Bellingham Herald that Meridian was in better condition closer to Bellingham, and others reported that Squalicum Parkway, Roeder Avenue and Chestnut Street were in good condition.
National Weather Service instruments at Bellingham International Airport said it was 28 degrees and clear at 5 a.m., with a north wind at 8 mph and a wind chill of 11 degrees.
Forecasters in Seattle said rain was likely for Bellingham, with a high near 40 and a northeast wind blowing at 15 to 29 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Environment Canada was predicting a chance of up to 2 to 4 inches of snow with a high near freezing for Abbotsford, B.C., just north of Lynden and Sumas.
“Arctic air is still in place over the area (Thursday) morning but a trend towards slightly milder conditions will occur through the afternoon and temperatures are expected to remain near the freezing mark tonight,” Canadian meteorologist said on their website.
Rain was in the Friday forecast for Bellingham, and snow or rain appeared likely in British Columbia.
Schools were closed for a fourth straight day in the Bellingham, Blaine, Ferndale, Mount Baker, Nooksack Valley, Meridian and Lummi Nation districts amid fears of an extended school year to make up lost class time.
Lynden Schools were open with buses on snow routes and Lynden Christian was on a two-hour delay.
Northwest Indian College was closed Thursday.
Western Washington University was open but warned of limited parking from the foot of snow that had fallen around Bellingham in a series of storms since Sunday.
Whatcom Community College canceled classes before 10 a.m. and Bellingham Technical College canceled classes that end by 10:10 a.m.
Temperatures in Whatcom County rose above 40 degrees on Wednesday for the first time since Feb. 3 as a slow thaw began after four days of snow and a cold, hard wind that knocked out power, caused crashes and closed schools across Western Washington.
“Ice, ice, baby,” said Rodrigo Garcia-Berguecio of Happy Valley, in a Facebook message to The Bellingham Herald.
Main streets in Bellingham were clear Wednesday, as were many main roads in rural Whatcom county, but side streets were covered in compact snow and ice.
Cars parked along main streets were snow-covered and trapped behind drifts pushed aside by plows.
Bellingham Schools Superintendent Greg Baker said conditions were bad enough Wednesday afternoon that he canceled classes and activities.
“As I just drove the city, people are walking in the streets due to unsafe sidewalks, parking lots are either deep in snow or potentially turning into ice arenas,” Baker wrote to in an email to parents and staff.
Tim Weber wrote on Facebook that the roads were “really icy, and still lots of snow” in his Cordata neighborhood.
Kim Melville Ingham of Birch Bay wrote on Facebook to thank snow-removal crews who have been working 12-hour shifts as state, county and city road departments have been operating around the clock since the weather emergency began.
“They even cleared the deep snow off several side roads in Birch Bay area. Great job!” Ingham said. “Roads weren’t too bad last night if you were slow and careful.”
