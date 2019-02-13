Here’s a list of how Whatcom businesses are dealing with snow Wednesday

We’re compiling a list of businesses closed because of recent snowstorms in Whatcom County Wednesday. We’re also including a list of businesses where employees made it into work and are open.
To add your business or public building, please email newsroom@bellinghamherald.com.
Wednesday’s list:
▪ Cocoanut Grove Sports and Gambling bar at 710 Marine Drive is open Wednesday, until 2 a.m. Thursday. It’s still planning to have its 7 p.m. poker tournament Wednesday, according to an email from the bar.
▪ Mykonos Restaurant and Lounge near the airport is open Wednesday but may have limited hours, according to an email from the eatery. The restaurant definitely plans on being open Thursday for Valentine’s Day specials.
▪ Sojourn is closed on Wednesday, but planning to open on Thursday, according to Facebook.
▪ Bayside Coin & Jewelry is closed Wednesday, aiming for a Valentine’s Day opening, according to Facebook.
▪ Borthwick Jewelry in Ferndale is open Wednesday, according to Facebook.
▪ If the dog needs a little cleaning up, Shake & Shine in Bellingham is open until 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to Facebook.
▪ Menchie’s at the Lakeway Center and at Bakerview are both open on Wednesday, according to Facebook.
▪ Los Canaritos Mexican Restaurant on Northwest is open Wednesday until 8 p.m., according to Facebook.
▪ Neiner Neiner Weiner in the Barkley district is open and offering delivery through Uber Eats, according to Facebook.
▪Ferndale City Hall will be on a two-hour delay. Doors open for the public at 11 a.m., according to a Facebook post.
▪ All three locations of 2020 Solutions are open, company spokesman Aaron Nelson said in an email.
▪ The Acupuncture Health Center will be closed due to snow again today but plans on opening Thursday.
▪ Shirley Bird Cafe in Fairhaven is open regular hours today, closing at 5 p.m. according to a Facebook post.
▪ My Garden Nursery on Bakerview Road remains closed on Wednesday, “with great hopes of opening tomorrow,” according to a Facebook post.
▪ Both Kulshan Brewing facilities in Bellingham are open on Wednesday. No food trucks at either location, but StrEAT Food will be serving hearty soup at the Sunnyland location. Further updates can be found on Kulshan’s Facebook page.
▪ Nicki’s Bella Marina on Squalicum Harbor is open until 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to an email from the restaurant.
▪ Four branches of North Coast Credit Union remain closed on Wednesday, the only one that is open is in Mount Vernon, according to Carol Anderson, vice president of marketing.
▪ Sueno Celebrations Bridal at 305 Telegraph Road in Bellingham is closed Wednesday, according to an email from the company.
▪ PetStop in the Sehome Shopping Center opened at 9 a.m. today, according to Facebook.
▪ Rome Grocery reports on Facebook that its kitchen is back to normal hours and is open on Wednesday.
▪ Simmering Tava is open for business and doing deliveries for large orders, according to Facebook.
This story will be updated.
