We’ve started a list of Whatcom businesses that are taking a snow day Tuesday

Here’s a list of business closures because of snow in Whatcom County Tuesday. We’re also including a list of businesses where employees made it into work and are open.
To add your business or public building, please email newsroom@bellinghamherald.com.
▪ Whatcom Democrats: “After another night of heavy snowfall, and with the snow continuing to fall, we are rescheduling the February General Membership meeting that was scheduled for tomorrow, Feb. 13. ... We are therefore rescheduling the meeting to Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Localgroup Studio, 221 Prospect Street.”
▪ North Coast Credit Union closed all five of its branches on Tuesday, said Carol Anderson, vice president of marketing, in an email.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Bellingham Herald
#ReadLocal
▪ Legendary Vinyl Records of Bellingham is closed on Tuesday with plans to open on Wednesday at 11, according to a company email.
▪ The Racket Bar & Pinball Lounge is open on Tuesday in downtown Bellingham, according to a Facebook post.
▪ Anthony’s Hearthfire Grill in on Bellingham’s waterfront is closed Tuesday, according to its website. The nearby Anthony’s seafood restaurant is closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an employee at the restaurant.
▪ Bellingham Cider Company is closed on Tuesday, according to its Facebook post.
▪ Carne, the Bellingham butcher shop is open Tuesday, according to Facebook.
▪ Boomer’s Drive-In is open Tuesday, continuing its Boomerary annivesary sale, according to Facebook.
▪ El Gitano restaurant in Bellingham is closed on Tuesday, according to its Facebook post.
▪ Boundary Bay Brewery is open today, according to Facebook.
▪ Wander Brewing is opening at 3 p.m.
▪ Leaf & Ladle in Bellingham is open until 9 p.m., according to Facebook.
▪ The Bagelry is closed Tuesday, according to Facebook.
▪ The Northwest Business Club’s monthly meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled. The presentation with Betsy Howe will be rescheduled for later this year, according to a news release.
▪ Bellingham Athletic Club is closing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in order to get employees home safely, said Owner Cathy Buckley in an email. Check the company’s website for details, particularly updates for Wednesday.
▪ Salish Sea Hypnosis in Bellingham is closed on Tuesday, Kathie Hardy said in an email.
▪ Dirty Dan Harris restaurant in Fairhaven is closed Tuesday, according to Facebook.
▪ Bellingham Coffee Roasters has stopped deliveries Tuesday, will resume as soon as possible, according to a Facebook post.
▪ Galloway’s Cocktail Bar in Fairhaven is closed Tuesday night, according to Facebook.
▪ Bellingham Sportsplex is closing at 5 p.m., so no evening soccer games on Tuesday, according to Facebook.
▪ All three locations of 2020 Solutions are open Tuesday, company spokesman Aaron Nelson said in an email.
▪ Most Family Care Network clinics are open Tuesday, but some are closing early. Get details on hours at Family Care’s website.
▪ The Swim Club bar in Fairhaven announced on Facebook it will be closed Tuesday.
▪ The Simmering Tava restaurant in Bellingham is not only open, but also doing deliveries for a $5 fee on orders over $25, according to Facebook.
▪ Herb’s Cider in Bellingham is closed on Tuesday, according to Facebook.
▪ Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen in Bellingham is open, serving cold weather foods according to Facebook.
▪ Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Bellingham is open today, according to a Facebook post.
▪ Quinn and Foster, the clothing store in downtown Bellingham is open today, according to a Facebook post. Nearby the Greenhouse is open into the afternoon, aiming for a 4 p.m. closing time. It may close earlier to make sure employees can get home, according to a Facebook post.
▪ 12th Street Shoes is open today, according to a Facebook post.
▪ Fringe Boutique in the Herald Building is open, closing around 3 p.m. according to a Facebook post.
▪ Aslan Brewing Company is closed Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.
▪ U.S. Bank has closed all its Whatcom County bank branches on Tuesday, according to an email from district manager Troy Buechler.
▪ Scotty Browns in Barkley Village is open for lunch, but will have limited hours, according to a Facebook post.
▪ Mt. Baker Ski Area is open and has more than 19 inches of new powder, according to a Facebook post.
▪ Black Sheep on Holly is open, but its neighbor Goat Mountain Pizza is closed, according to a Facebook post.
▪ The Birch Door Cafe opened this morning and will remain open until 3 p.m., according to a Facebook post.
▪ Bellingham restaurant Saltine has decided not to open Tuesday evening, according to a Facebook post.
▪ Bayside Coin & Jewelry is closed on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.
▪ The restaurant Burnt Ends in Lynden is not only open, but they are doing deliveries until 5 p.m., according to a Facebook post.
▪ Burnish Clay Studio in Bellingham is closed Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.
▪ Drizzle in Fairhaven is closed Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.
▪ Brazen Shop & Studio is closed Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.
▪ Vander Giessen Nursery in Lynden is open this week, keeping its greenhouses warm during planting season, according to Facebook.
▪ Twin Sisters Brewing in Bellingham has decided to stay closed on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.
▪ Moreno and Young Dental in Bellingham has decided to close, according to a Facebook post.
▪ The Bellingham restaurant Jeckyl Hyde is open, according to a Facebook post.
▪ The PeaceHealth Medical Group clinics are open today, according to a Facebook post.
▪ HobbyTown USA in Bakerview Square is open today, according to a Facebook post.
▪ The Port of Bellingham offices are closed today. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday the Bellingham International Airport runway was open after being closed earlier this morning, according to a Facebook post. The port is advising travelers to contact the airline for up-to-date schedule information. The Bellingham Cruise Terminal, Blaine and Squalicum harbors are open.
▪ Village Books and Paper Dreams in Fairhaven and Lynden is closed Tuesday.
▪ All Whatcom County Library System Branch libraries and our Administrative Services Center will be closed Tuesday.
▪ Northwest Chiropractic on Northwest Ave. is closed Tuesday.
▪ Statement Apparel in Barkley Village will be closed all day Tuesday.
▪ The Acupuncture Health Center will be closed due to snow Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. Call 360-715-1824 to confirm whether it is open on Wednesday
▪ The Bellingham Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, open house and new member night scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday is postponed and rescheduled for March 12.
▪ Public Utility District No. 1 of Whatcom County: “Due to the inclement weather, we are changing our meeting time from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.”
This story will be updated.
Comments