Cocktail Week is coming, and so are several new Bellingham restaurants

Bars are gearing up for Bellingham Cocktail Week from Feb. 1-10. More than 30 bars are participating in a wide range of events, including a cribbage tournament, Harry Potter party and a movie/mimosa brunch at the Pickford Film Center. Details can be found at Bellinghamcocktailweek.com.

In other drinking and dining news, a state liquor license application was submitted for a new restaurant at 2527 Meridian St., in the former Hong Kong Garden Restaurant space. The proposed name is El Rey Restaurant and the applicants are Meydi and Yuri Galeas.

And, a liquor license application was also submitted for the former Boscoe’s bar at 118 W. Holly St. in Bellingham. The proposed name is Endgame Bar & Restaurant and the applicants are Austin Sines and Michael Lamere.

Lovitt Restaurant announced in a Facebook post that Jan. 27 is its last day of business. The Fairhaven restaurant noted in the post that it was unable to reach a new lease agreement and decided to close.

Also, city permits have been approved for a remodel of the Bellingham Walmart at 4420 Meridian St. According to the permit, the remodel includes a variety of departments, including the pharmacy, garden and grocery areas.