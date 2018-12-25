Local

‘Lake Samish’s Santa Squad wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!’

By Julie Shirley

December 25, 2018 05:00 AM

Santas ditch sleighs to paddle along lake in Washington

For the second year in a row, paddlers dressed up as Santa and made their way across Lake Samish south of Bellingham. The number of Santas doubled this year from last year and is starting to become a community event, according to an organizer.
By
Up Next
For the second year in a row, paddlers dressed up as Santa and made their way across Lake Samish south of Bellingham. The number of Santas doubled this year from last year and is starting to become a community event, according to an organizer.
By

They’re at it again, that paddle-boarding group of Lake Samish neighbors who have taken to displays of holiday cheer.

For the second year, Mary Walker and friends dressed as Santas for a mid-December paddle on the lake south of Bellingham, she told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

She posted photos to Facebook, saying “Lake Samish’s Santa Squad wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!” Graham Robins had We Capture fly a drone overhead to record the event.

Walker said the event started last year at Christmas with her Bellingham trail running buddies, neighbor Robins and his friend Jan Collins.

There were seven paddling Santas that year. She says they hit double digits for paddlers with their Halloween event in October and this Christmas doubled the number of Santas.

“It’s starting to grow into a community event with more Samish residents and is an event that we look forward to. We launch. We paddle. And then we have a potluck that goes well into the evening.”

Lake Samish santa paddlers
Lake Samish’s Santa Squad prepares for the second Christmas paddle on the lake south of Bellingham in mid-December.
Mikhail Samoylenko/We Capture for Graham Robins Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Related stories from Bellingham Herald

entertainment

Julie Shirley

Julie Shirley directs news coverage for The Bellingham Herald and has been the executive editor since 2003. She’s been an editor in Florida, California and Washington since 1979.

  Comments  

things to do