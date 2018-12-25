They’re at it again, that paddle-boarding group of Lake Samish neighbors who have taken to displays of holiday cheer.

For the second year, Mary Walker and friends dressed as Santas for a mid-December paddle on the lake south of Bellingham, she told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

She posted photos to Facebook, saying “Lake Samish’s Santa Squad wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!” Graham Robins had We Capture fly a drone overhead to record the event.

Walker said the event started last year at Christmas with her Bellingham trail running buddies, neighbor Robins and his friend Jan Collins.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

There were seven paddling Santas that year. She says they hit double digits for paddlers with their Halloween event in October and this Christmas doubled the number of Santas.

“It’s starting to grow into a community event with more Samish residents and is an event that we look forward to. We launch. We paddle. And then we have a potluck that goes well into the evening.”