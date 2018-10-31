These witches traded in their broomsticks for paddles on Lake Samish

A group of women who live on Lake Samish, south of Bellingham, dressed as witches and surprised their neighbors by trading in their broomsticks for paddleboards on Oct. 28.
Turns out it’s not their first SUP go-round, either.
“We saw some pictures of the witches on the Willamette (an annual event in Portland) last year but it was too late to get organized, so six or seven of us all dressed up as Santa at Christmas and had a potluck afterward,” said Mary Walker, one of the group’s organizers. “We decided to make it an annual thing.”
The friends plan to make both events an annual tradition in Calmore Cove, a small community of mostly summer homes on the lake.
