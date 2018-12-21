Weather will be OK, but thousands will be without power through the weekend

More than 54,000 people throughout the Puget Sound region are still without power after Thursday’s wind storm blew through, with Whatcom County being one of the hardest hit areas, according to an early morning update from Puget Sound Energy.
High winds and tree damage downed local power lines and larger transmission lines, which bring power into communities. Those lines will have to be fixed first, the PSE update states.
The company is still assessing damage and is using helicopters for those areas where ground access is difficult to impossible, but has not used helicopters over Whatcom, according to Janet Kim, a PSE spokesperson.
PSE estimates many customers will have power restored sometime Friday, but for parts of Whatcom County, it’s anticipated power won’t be restored until the weekend. As of 9 a.m., there were still 10,000 people without power in Whatcom. Point Roberts, Kendall, Maple Falls and Glacier were the hardest hit areas, Kim said.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, there were 2,300 people in Point Roberts without power, some of whom had gone without for more than 24 hours. The Community Center and Fire Station have been opened and are running on emergency generators, according to an update from John Gargett, the deputy director for the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management. There is no estimate for power restoration, but PSE crews were on site.
In Kendall, nearly 2,000 people were without power, and there were nearly 350 people in Maple Falls without service. Repair crews had not yet arrived by 10:30 a.m. to restore power to the 1,078 people affected in the Glacier area.
Updates will be provided on PSE’s outage map, as well as the myPSE app.
Birch Bay was also hit hard, suffering significant road damage and destroying at least one business, Gargett said. Roads remain closed until further notice. Birch Bay Drive between Harborview and Shintaffer will remain closed until the damage can be assessed.
Many roads throughout Whatcom County still have downed trees or power lines and drivers are urged to use caution, Gargett said.
Officials remind those without power to never use a natural gas range for heating, or charcoal as an indoor heating or cooking source, to use flashlights instead of candles, to keep portable heaters away from furniture and flammable materials and to not go within 30 feet of downed power lines.
Friday is expected to be a “reasonably nice day” weather-wise, with a weaker system moving in Friday night and Saturday morning that will bring breezy conditions and a little bit of rain, meteorologist Jay Albrecht with the National Weather Service in Seattle told The Bellingham Herald Friday morning.
More rain is expected Sunday, Albrecht said, but high winds are not expected.
“It’s pretty nice actually for this time of year,” he said.
Albrecht said there was a strong low-pressure system going over central Vancouver Island Thursday that brought the damaging gusts to the area. The waves and flooding along the shorelines were caused by the storm hitting around high tide, he said. There are no current flood watches in place, he said.
“Right now the only thing we have going on in the vicinity of Bellingham would be out over the waters where we’re looking at possible gale conditions for wind, but over the land areas we’re not looking at any problems,” Albrecht said. “It’s just typical breezy winds with maybe some rain at times, but not all that heavy between now and Christmas.”
In Bellingham, the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center closed Thursday afternoon due to a power outage and will remain closed until Wednesday, according to a city press release. It is anticipated to open after the holidays, and programs are canceled in the meantime. Swim passes will be extended, the release states.
This story will be updated.
Comments