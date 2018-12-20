Thousands of Whatcom customers in dark, I5 briefly closes as wind storm howls in

Thousands of Whatcom County residents are without power Thursday and both lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near the Guide Meridian exit were briefly closed due to a tree falling.
The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the closure of I-5 near milepost 256 at 11:20 a.m., after a tree reportedly fell and blocked both lanes. By 11:32 a.m. WSDOT North announced in a tweet that the tree had been removed, though the McLeod Road on-ramp was still closed.
According to emergency scanner traffic at 11:38 a.m., East Pole Road was blocked in both directions with two fallen trees.
Puget Sound Energy is definitely aware of the gusty conditions Thursday morning, as their outage map shows at least 50 power outages throughout Whatcom County affecting thousands of customers, though the map also experienced technical issues Thursday.
“It grew real fast up there,” PSE spokesperson Andrew Padula told The Bellingham Herald in an interview Thursday.
Nearly 2,000 customers in the Custer area and east of Lynden are in the dark, while most of the Maple Falls-Acme-Van Zandt areas are experiencing an outage. An estimated 888 customers are without power in western Bellingham and the Marietta-Alderwood area, according to PSE.
Padula said approximately 60,000 customers in the Whatcom, Skagit and Island counties were without power and did not have an estimate on when power would be restored.
“We’re going to focus on the critical areas first and then work our way down from there,” Padula told The Herald. “It’s probably going to be some time before we get everything back up.”
Emergency scanner traffic Thursday morning also is filled with reports of tree limbs and trees down and across roadways throughout Whatcom County.
The bad news, though, is that the high wind warning issued Wednesday by the National Weather Service lasts through 7 p.m., with wind out of the south predicted to maintain at 25 mph to 40 mph and gust to 60 mph, before the breezes begin to diminish this evening.
A tweet by the National Weather Service said that gusts of 62 mph have been measured in Ferndale and reached 70 mph on Lummi Island. A NWS Facebook post said the wind registered 66 mph at Bellingham International Airport.
According to a Tweet by Bellingham International Airport, the high winds have affects some flights and advised passengers to check with their airlines for flight updates.
This story will be updated.
