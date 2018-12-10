Bellingham police confirm fatality in train vs. pedestrian incident at Boulevard Park

An unidentified pedestrian died Monday afternoon after being hit by a freight train near the north end of Bellingham’s Boulevard Park.
Bellingham police Sgt. Dennis James confirmed that the person who was hit by the train had died, but said police were still trying to identify the person.
According to emergency radio traffic at about 3:30 p.m., crews at the scene were asking for a support officer and that responding crews were looking near the South Bay Trail.
The north end of the park near the footpath and the footpath were closed.
Police were seen searching a backpack found in the area. Burlington Northern Santa Fe personnel and the police department’s crime scene investigation team also were on scene.
James said BNSF investigators had video from onboard the train that would be examined by train and police investigators to determine the cause of the incident.
