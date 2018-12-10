Awaiting trial for child rape, Whatcom County Jail inmate kills himself Sunday

A 60-year-old inmate from Deming housed at the Whatcom County Jail died by suicide Sunday morning after he reportedly hung himself using a cord from his heart monitor while seated on his bunk.
According to a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office release on the incident, Billy Bad T Lewing was pronounced dead at 7:07 a.m.
A half hour earlier at 6:37 a.m., an inmate housed on the third floor notified deputies that his cellmate had hung himself, according to the release. Deputies responded immediately, started CPR and called for medical assistance. Bellingham Fire paramedics arrived 11 minutes later and continued the unsuccessful attempt to revive Lewing.
Lewing was housed with one other inmate, the release said, and foul play is not suspected.
Lewing has been at the jail since July 10 awaiting trial on charges of second-degree rape of a child, four counts of third-degree rape of a child, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts possession of a controlled substance.
As are all inmates entering the jail, Lewing was evaluated for suicide risk, Sheriff Bill Elfo told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday. Elfo said records of that assessment are still being reviewed, but Lewing was not on suicide watch.
Following protocol, the Bellingham Police Department was asked to conduct the investigation, the release said, with coordination from the medical examiner’s office. Investigation findings will be reviewed by the prosecuting attorney, and the sheriff’s office also will conduct an administrative review of the incident.
Lewing’s death is the second by suicide this year at the jail. Kirk Daniel Powless, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on June 4, after he reportedly made a noose out of his shirt and jammed it into a cell door.
Resources
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Phone: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Online: suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
