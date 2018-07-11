Van Zandt man arrested after allegedly raping two children

A 59-year-old Van Zandt man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of raping two female children that he was familiar with in addition to other narcotics and firearms crimes.
According to a press release from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, two adult women came forward to report that between 2004 and 2010 they had been subjected to numerous instances of sexual abuse. Both were juveniles at the time of the assaults.
Deputies served a search warrant in the 3900 block of Nelson Road Tuesday and Billy Bad T Lewing was taken into custody without incident, according to the release. Lewing was originally named Daniel Lewing, but changed his name to Billy Bad T Lewing several years ago, according to the release.
During the search of the residence, detectives reportedly found numerous illicit prescription drugs packaged for sale, including Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Morphine, Clonazepam and Diazepam. The release said $28,000 also was found with the drugs.
Detectives also seized four firearms — two .357 caliber revolvers, one shotgun and a .22 caliber rifle — found at the residence, according to the release.
Lewing had previously been convicted of a felony crime, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Lewing was booked in Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree rape of a child, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
