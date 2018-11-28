Whatcom County roads still seeing effects of heavy rains earlier this week

Whatcom County is still dealing with heavy rains in the mountains from earlier this week.

Slater Road from the railroad tracks near the Ferndale city limits to Ferndale Road was closed Wednesday morning because of water over the roadway east of the Nooksack River, Whatcom County Public Works assistant superintendent Gina Miller told The Bellingham Herald in an email. Miller said eight inches of water is currently being measured at the center line of Slater and “significantly” more along the fog line.

“There is a high tide this morning that works against water leaving the roadway, as well,” Miller said in the email.

Slater is not the only impacted road in the county — the Whatcom County Public Works’ road closure web page listed 13 road closures and 22 others impacted by water or debris on the roadway.

Highlighting the closures were Ferndale Road (between Marine Drive and Slater), Hannegan Road (between Polinder Road and the Lynden city limits) and Marine Drive (between Rural Avenue and Lummi Shore Road).