Northwest drivers freak out about snow, but rain has its own challenges

Drivers in the Pacific Northwest may freak out about navigating in snow, but rain-slicked roads and poor visibility are more common winter driving challenges.
Flood watch, coastal flood advisory in effect across Whatcom

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

November 27, 2018 07:44 AM

Several roads are inundated with water Tuesday as low pressure affects a morning high tide and the Nooksack River and its tributaries are running high after a day of rain from a moisture-laden Pineapple Express storm that swept across Whatcom County.

Most of the affected roads Tuesday morning were in the South Fork Valley and in the Semiahmoo area.

But floodwaters may affect driving in the Ferndale area and around the Nooksack River delta by Tuesday afternoon and evening as water from heavy mountain rainfall moves downstream, according to river measurements at NOAA websites.

This story will be updated.

