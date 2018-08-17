It’s not too late to plan your trip to the 108th Northwest Washington Fair

Tickets are still available for headliner shows at the 108th Northwest Washington Fair, which runs through Saturday.

Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and carnival rides and games are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily at the Northwest Washington Fair and Events Center, 1775 Front St., Lynden.

Jeff Foxworthy, the comedian known for his redneck jokes, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Reserved seats are $35 plus gate admission.

High Valley, a Canadian country duo will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Preferred seats are $20. General admission is free, courtesy of IBEW Local 191 and offered on a limited first-come, first-served basis with gate admission into the fair.

Gate admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors 62 and older and $8 for youth ages 6-12. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.

Pay parking lots surround the fairgrounds, with proceeds from most supporting local causes. Parking is free in downtown Lynden, where a free shuttle to the fairgrounds also is available.

More information visit nwwafair.com or call 360-354-4111.