Your guide to the rides at this year’s Northwest Washington Fair

This year, the screams and thrills from rides at the Northwest Washington Fair carnival are from Funtastic Traveling Show.
Rides are 9-10 tickets each and 20 tickets are $10. You can also get a carnival pass for all-day unlimited rides until 10 p.m. that’s $38.
If you’re looking to spend your dollars wisely, we have some recommendations for your best options:
Enterprise
Thrill time: One minute.
Specialty: A vertical 360-degree spin.
Imagine you are on a Ferris wheel. Now imagine you are sitting upside down.
Although it’s only a one-minute ride, the Enterprise gives you a variety of excitement fast.
Note that Enterprise pairs two riders seated in a small cabin dangling beside one another, forming a circle.
The ride speeds up quickly from the start, first going in a horizontal circle then gradually tilting up from one side, until you are spinning 360 degrees vertically.
Scream and open your eyes at the peak of the ride when you dash from ground level to the sky. The carnival right below you looks different when you are seeing it upside down.
Vertigo
Thrill time: Two minutes.
Specialty: It goes higher than you think, but the view is great.
The Vertigo goes faster than you might think.
It’s similar to a regular swing carousel — you will sit in a secured chair suspended from the top, but this one is not attached to a fancy carousel top.
Get ready to be rotated to the top at high speed and back. You will have quite the bird’s-eye view look of the carnival ground. Try opening your arms to feel the wind.
Grand Wheel
Thrill time: Three minutes.
Specialty: The best ride to take at night.
The Grand Wheel, which is the signature Ferris wheel of the fair, is something you shouldn’t miss if you plan on sticking around at night.
The wheel goes around for four times, long enough for you to see every bit of the carnival ground as it lights up beautifully at night. You can look as far as the arena and have a glance at what is happening there.
The Ferris wheel itself is fun to look at even when you are sitting inside. The ever-changing colorful light reflecting off the wheel is quite romantic.
And don’t worry, as high as it might seem from the ground, the wheel goes slowly and doesn’t dangle much, so you will feel safe and sound inside as you enjoy the view of the fair from up high.
About the fair
When: Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Saturday; carnival rides and games are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Where: Northwest Washington Fair and Events Center, 1775 Front St., Lynden.
Admission: Gate admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors 62 and older and $8 for youth ages 6-12. Children 5 and younger are admitted free. Discounted tickets ($11 adults, $9 seniors, $7 youth) are available through Sunday, Aug. 12, at Haggen Northwest Fresh stores and Peoples Bank branches in Whatcom County.
Parking: Pay lots surround the fairgrounds, with proceeds from most supporting local causes. Parking is free in downtown Lynden, where a free shuttle to the fairgrounds also is available.
Bus service: The Whatcom Transportation Authority is offering free rides on all routes through Saturday, except on the 80X route to Mount Vernon. WTA will offer a special 10 p.m. return trip from the fairgrounds during the fair. Departing from the bus stop across the street from the fairgrounds, it will make two stops at the Cordata and downtown stations in Bellingham.
More information: Visit nwwafair.com or call 360-354-4111.
