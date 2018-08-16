New BTC training program has begun accepting students for fall quarter

Registration is now open for Bellingham Technical College’s new cosmetology school.
The school received final approval Aug. 10 to start the program at 1411 Railroad Ave. The space was once home to Beauty Institute-Schwarzkoph, a private cosmetology school that closed last year, and Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy.
BTC will register 20 students for the the fall quarter and will accept up to 20 new students each quarter, according to a news release.
It’s expected to be a popular program, with more than 100 people attending the information session earlier this month, said Kimberly Perry, president of BTC.
The program is designed to be completed in five academic quarters by full-time students. Those who complete the program will receive an Associate of Applied Science degree. Along with hair styling, instruction will include basic skin and nail care, tinting and bleaching, as well as cosmetic chemistry.
The school won’t have services open to the public in the first quarter, but does plan on offering them in later quarters as students gain more experience, said Zoe Fraley, BTC’s marketing assistant.
To apply for the program, visit btc.edu/ApplyOnline.
