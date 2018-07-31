Man who fell off cliff while watching sunset at Larrabee State Park identified

The body of a 41-year-old Camano Island man who fell down a cliff at Larrabee State Park while watching a sunset Friday with his girlfriend has been identified as Gabriel W. Greaves, according to an email from Whatcom County Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel.
Blunt head trauma was the cause of death, Dr. Goldfogel wrote, while the manner of death is still pending further investigation.
Greaves reportedly fell an estimated 80 to 100 feet down a cliff located below the amphitheater at Larrabee, according to Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks, and was found dead at the scene.
