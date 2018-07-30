Camano Island man dies in fall at Larrabee State Park

A 41-year-old man from Camano Island died after an estimated 80- to 100-foot fall down a cliff in Larrabee State Park Saturday evening, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency personnel was dispatched at 8:40 p.m., according to Pulse Point, to 245 Chuckanut Drive.
According to Undersheriff Jeff Parks, the fall occurred in the area below the amphitheater. The man was found dead at the scene, Parks said.
The man and his girlfriend went to the area with a steep drop off to watch the sunset, Parks said, and he slipped and was not able to stop his slide before he went over the cliff.
The name of the victim has not been released while the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to notify the family, Parks said.
The victim’s girlfriend also was injured in the incident, Bellingham Fire Chief Bill Newbold said, but he said it was not clear whether she also fell or if she was injured trying to climb down.
South Whatcom Fire Authority assisted with preparing her for transport, Assistant Chief Rod Topel said, and she was taken from the beach by a Bellingham Fire rescue boat with non-life-threatening injuries.
“We were able to make good use of Marine 5,” Newbold said. “That’s a remote area with difficult access. It was unfortunate we weren’t able to assist the man who fell.”
