Watch smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon drift to Washington and Idaho

Smoke from the Carr Fire and other wildfires in California and Oregon has drifted north to Washington and across Idaho, creating hazy skies across the region. Take precautions if you're sensitive to air pollution.
By
Up Next
Smoke from the Carr Fire and other wildfires in California and Oregon has drifted north to Washington and across Idaho, creating hazy skies across the region. Take precautions if you're sensitive to air pollution.
By

Local

Western wildfire smoke drifting into Whatcom. Here’s what it’s doing to air quality.

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

July 30, 2018 10:39 AM

Smoke from a deadly Northern California wildfire and other Western blazes is beginning to affect air quality in Whatcom County.

“Seeing hazy skies this morning?” The National Weather Service tweeted Monday from its Seattle office. “Smoke from and other wildfires in California has drifted north. Most of the smoke remains aloft but take precautions if you’re sensitive to air pollution.”

Some air-monitoring sites Whatcom County are beginning to show reduced air quality as a result of the smoke.

Sites in Bellingham and in the Custer area were showing that air quality had worsened from good to moderate at 6 a.m. Monday, according to the Northwest Clean Air Agency.

Particulate matter was the primary cause.

Other sites in Whatcom County, including the Columbia Valley near Kendall and in the Ferndale area, were showing good air quality.

air quality.JPG
Air-monitoring sites in Bellingham and near Custer were showing moderate air quality at 7 a.m. Monday.
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald State Department of Ecology


People with heart disease or respiratory ailments — in addition to children, pregnant women and the elderly — should keep their doors and windows closed, avoid physical exertion, use an air conditioner or air filter, and possibly wear an N95 or N100 respirator mask, the state Department of Health website said.

Whatcom County residents have seen colorful sunrises and sunsets for about a week, caused by smoke from Siberian wildfires.

But that haze hadn’t affected local air quality, which remained good last week.

Smoke 1.jpg
Smoke makes for a hazy sunrise over Lake Whatcom on Monday. Smoke from the Northern California wildfire and other blazes is beginning to affect air quality in Whatcom County.
Evan Abell evan.abell@bellinghamherald.com

Forecast models posted by the National Weather Service show smoke continuing to flow north toward Washington from wildfires across the Golden State.

“It gets worse before it gets better,” said a post at an air quality blog maintained by the state Department of Ecology and the U.S. Forest Service.

Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty

Washington state health officials are urging residents to be prepared for smoky days with poor air quality as wildfire season heats up. Seniors, young children and people with existing respiratory problems are especially vulnerable.

By

  Comments  