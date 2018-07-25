Have you noticed the Whatcom sunsets recently? Here’s what’s making them spectacular.

One of the many perks of living in Whatcom County is the sunsets — especially during the summer, when you can actually see the sun.
Whether you’re on the coast and get to see the sun go down over the San Juan Islands or inland and see it light up a Whatcom County farm, it can be pretty spectacular. And don’t forget to turn around and take in the colors reflected off Mount Baker and the rest of the North Cascades.
But haven’t the sunsets seemed even a little bit more spectacular than usual? Just a little more pink? Or just a little more orange?
You’re not imagining things.
We’re getting a little Russian influence again, but this time you won’t want to bother appointing a special counsel or scheduling any senate hearings.
According to a Twitter post by the National Weather Service Seattle office, there is elevated smoke from Bellingham north, and it’s because of fires burning in Siberia.
A July 13 story by the Siberian Times said that 125 fires have scorched nearly 800,000 acres, and many of them are left to burn themselves out because the flames pose no danger to people. Smoke from those fires is stretching across Canada and New England, though, and apparently it’s even drifting just south of the 49th parallel into northern Washington state.
Air quality in Whatcom County ranges from moderate to good, according to AirNow.gov, so we get to get to sit back and enjoy the show.
Comments