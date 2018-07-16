Hiker who died after 90-foot fall Saturday near Mount Baker identified

The hiker who died Saturday at the Park Butte Lookout has been identified as 20-year-old Diego A. Cabanas Esparza of Pacific, according to a release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

Cabanas was hiking with two male friends, ages 19 and 20, near Mount Baker when he reportedly fell nearly 90 feet and was seriously injured. He later died while en route to a hospital aboard a rescue helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey.

According to witness reports, the Sheriff’s Office said, Cabanas Esparza was climbing on the lookout tower and apparently fell from the back side of the tower, which is near a cliff. Witnesses reported hearing a noise and checked on the victim but couldn’t initially determine where he was.

One of his friends found Cabanas Eparza unconscious, approximately 90 feet below at the base of a cliff area, and 911 was called.

SIGN UP