Hiker falls 90 feet, dies from injuries suffered at Park Butte lookout near Mt. Baker

A man in his 20s fell about 90 feet while hiking near the Park Butte lookout near Mount Baker Thursday evening and has died, according to a press release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Saturday.
The hiker’s identity and residence were not released Saturday.
According to the release, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue coordinator responded to a report that the hiker had fallen at about 8:49 p.m. It was reported that the severely injured hiker was unconscious and his breathing was shallow and labored.
The search and rescue coordinator contacted Whidbey Naval Search and Rescue, which was in the area training, and Navy medics were on the scene by 9:24 p.m.
The injured hiker was airlifted with the intent of flying him to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, but he died en route. The helicopter was diverted to Skagit County Regional Airport, and the Skagit County Corner’s Office, after conferring with the Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office, took possession of the body.
Whatcom County Sheriff’s personnel identified the next of kin.
According to the release, it is believed that the hiker was climbing on the lookout structure located on the butte at the time of his fall. Deputies are talking with members of his hiking party to determine exactly what happened to cause him to fall off the structure and where he was at the time of the fall.
The investigation in ongoing, and more information about the accident, including the hiker’s identity, is expected to be released Monday.
