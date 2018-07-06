Body of man missing since mid-June found in North Cascades National Park

The body of a 31-year-old Seattle man who has been missing since June 16 was found on Tuesday in a remote wooded area near the North Cascades National Park campground where he was last seen, according to a Friday press release from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

On June 17, Cornelius "Casey" Zippro was reported missing after he was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. a day earlier near his campsite at Colonial Creek Campground.

According to the release, the National Park Service, Whatcom County Search and Rescue, the sheriff's office and U.S. Border Patrol were involved in the search of trails and area around the campground. K-9 teams and divers also searched the surrounding area and Diablo Lake.

A body was found Tuesday, and the Whatcom County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy Thursday, confirming it was Zippro.

There were no signs of foul play nor violence at the scene, according to the release, and the cause of death was determined to be suicide.

Administrators of the "Bring Casey Zippro Home!!" Facebook page said in a post, "We will continue to raise funds for funeral expenses, as there will likely be two services. ... Thank you all for wrapping your arms around this family during such a difficult time! Please continue to pray for Casey's family and friends as they mourn the death of their loved one."

On his personal Facebook page, Zippro described himself as being self-employed and originally from Gainesville, Georgia.