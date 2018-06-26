It's now been 10 days since he was last seen, and the North Cascades search continues

The search for a missing 31-year-old Seattle man in the North Cascades National Park continued Tuesday, 10 days after he went missing.

Cornelius "Casey" Zippro, originally from Gainesville, Georgia, was reported missing June 16 by a friend, after he and the friend went camping at the Colonial Creek Campground near Diablo Lake. He was last seen at site No. 3 and was reported missing at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday.

The search for Zippro is being led by the Park Service and the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release from the family Tuesday, the friend told authorities he and Zippro had an argument June 16. The friend reportedly left to go on a hike on his own, and when he returned, Zippro's tent and backback were still at the campsite, but there was no sign of him.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

There has been no activity on Zippro's phone, social media pages or his bank card since he went missing, according to the release, and Zippro does not drive.

He was last seen wearing a light green jacket, denim jeans, a black and white ball cap and a light gray shirt, and he stands approximately 5-foot-11, 190 pounds with light brown/dark blonde hair and hazel/blue-green eyes.

Anyone with information about Zippro's disappearance is asked to contact the tip line at 888-653-0009, submit a tip at the National Park Service website at nps.gov/orgs/1563/index.htm or email nps_isb@nps.gov. A Bring Casey Zippro Home!! Facebook page has also been set up to aid in the search.