Passenger dies from injuries suffered Thursday night in I-5 wreck north of Ferndale

An 18-year-old Ferndale woman has died from injuries she suffered in a car vs. motorcycle accident on Interstate 5 north of Ferndale Thursday evening, according to a Sunday press release from the Washington State Patrol.
Makyla Carpenter was a passenger in a black four-door 2000 Volkswagen Passat driven by Tristen Florence, 21 of Ferndale, at 10:12 p.m. on northbound I-5, just north of the Grandview Road exit.
According to the Washington State Patrol report, the Passat attempted to change from the left lane to the right, but drove between two motorcycles, including a blue 2009 Yamaha ridden by Kevin Vo, 22 of Surrey, B.C. The Passat struck the mirror of Vo's motorcycle, lost control and drove off the roadway into the median.
Carpenter and Florence were taken with injuries to St. Joseph's Hospital, where Carpenter later died. Vo was able to drive his motorcycle from the scene, according to the report.
Speed and alcohol were determined to be the cause of the wreck, according to the Washington State Patrol, which also stated Florence will be charged with vehicular homicide.
A gofundme.com page has been set up in Carpenter's honor to help her family with funeral costs.
