An I-5 car vs. motorcycle wreck landed one in the hospital, but not who you'd think

An Interstate 5 wreck Thursday night north of Ferndale involving a car and a motorcycle sent the driver of the car to the hospital and left him with a vehicular assault charge after alcohol and speed were the suspected causes, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:12 p.m. just north of the Grandview Road exit on I-5. A black, four-door 200 Volkswagen Passat driven by Tristen N. Florence, a 21-year-old from Ferndale, was traveling in the left lane, while a blue 2009 Yamaha motorcycle ridden by Kevin Vo, a 22-year-old from Surrey, B.C., was in the right.
According to the Washington State Patrol release, the Passat changed lanes into the right-hand lane, driving between Vo's motorcycle and another motorcycle. The Passat struck a mirror on Vo's motorcycle, according to the report, and lost control, driving off the roadway and into the median on the left.
Vo was not injured, according to the report, and his motorcycle was driven from the scene, but Florence was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital. His condition was not known Friday morning.
The Washington State Patrol said via Twitter that the left two lanes of I-5 were blocked while crews tended to the incident and did not report the all clear until five hours later.
