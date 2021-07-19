Want to go to Canada for non-essential travel on Aug. 9? You need this app first

While Canada will allow Americans to cross the border starting Monday, Aug. 9, how you interact with the border officials will be different than before the pandemic.

Subject to limited exceptions, all travelers must use the ArriveCAN app or website to submit their travel information to Canadian officials before coming to the border crossing. The app/website will have users upload a variety of documents, including a photo of their vaccination card and COVID-19 test results. The app is available on the Apple App store and Google Play.

When you arrive at the border, Canadian border agents will ask to see an ArriveCAN receipt, which can be in the form of a printout or on your phone screen.

The ArriveCAN app has been in place for some time and has generally been used by Canadians for contact tracing and for Canadian citizens crossing the border and wanting to avoid the 14-day quarantine.

The Canadian government is updating its policies and putting out a variety of links on its website, including a detailed graphic talking about its reopening plans and a tool showing whether you are currently eligible to cross the border. The graphic notes that unvaccinated American travelers could be eligible to go into Canada, but are subject to a 14-day quarantine period and will be tested. There is also a web page providing further background information and details about its reopening plans.