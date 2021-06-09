When U.S.-Canada border reopens, Whatcom could become a popular spot for this

If reopening the U.S.-Canada border becomes a reality later this month, Whatcom County could become a popular destination for Canadians seeking a second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s possible, given how few Canadians are fully vaccinated at this point. While more than 60% of the Canadian adults have received one shot of the vaccine, only 7% are fully vaccinated, according to Canadian government data through May 29. In British Columbia, 59.5% are partially vaccinated, while only 3.5% are fully vaccinated, according to the same report.

In Washington, the state reported 63.7% of residents aged 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 55.7% have completed it as of Monday, June 7.

While Canada got off to a slow start with the vaccine rollout compared to the U.S., it appears to now be ramping things up. Canadian media, including the CBC, is reporting that the second shot is now available and officials are encouraging residents to sign up for the second shot. However, second shots are still being prioritized, with seniors, Indigenous people and medically vulnerable people at the top of the list. The expectation is that those second shots will be in the arms of British Columbians in the coming months.

With restrictions banning nonessential travel set to expire on June 21 and conditions improving on both sides of the border, there appears to be momentum on easing at least some of the restrictions on June 22. The Canadian government has indicated it wants to do a phased reopening, focusing on allowing fully vaccinated travelers to cross the border. The U.S. appears to be considering different options, including lifting restrictions.

If the U.S. completely lifts its border pandemic restrictions, partially vaccinated Canadians who are tired of waiting for a second shot could find an ample supply of vaccine available in Whatcom County.

Mike Faulk, a spokesman for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office, said British Columbia officials told them that they have received increased allocations from their federal government. But, if Canadians did come down to Whatcom County to get the shot, Washington would be ready.

“We continue to say that anyone is welcome to be vaccinated in Washington who is in Washington,” Faulk said in an email to The Bellingham Herald. “We have plenty of supply and if demand increases with Whatcom County provider sites we can support getting them additional vaccine.”

Supply isn’t the only factor for the low percentage of Canadians who have received a second shot. According to the CBC article, Canadians are typically getting their second appointment eight weeks after they’ve received their first dose. In the U.S., Americans were eligible to get the second dose three or four weeks after the first, depending whether they were using Pfizer or Moderna.

How the two governments handle the reopening of the border will play a key role in whether Canadians can get vaccine shots in Whatcom County, said Laurie Trautman, director at Western Washington University’s Border Policy Research Institute. One possible Canadian policy for partially vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers would be to get tested at the border. This would allow Canadians to get a shot while potentially avoiding the 14-day mandatory quarantine if it were lifted based on a negative test.

Public sentiment in Canada continues to be reluctant for a full border reopening at this time, so Canada may take a more cautious approach and only allow fully vaccinated people to cross the border. In one recent poll, nearly half of Canadians want to wait until at least September before reopening the border.

“Their goal is to not reopen the floodgates,” Trautman said, referring to the Canadian federal government.

Whatcom County officials are monitoring the situation, but at this point have no plans to open mass vaccination sites, said Schuyler Shelloner, communications specialist at the Whatcom County Health Department. If there is an uptick in Canadians coming into Whatcom County to get a second dose once the border reopens, providers will simply request more doses from the state.

“As of now, our primary concern is getting as many unvaccinated Whatcom County residents as possible to voluntarily roll up their sleeves for the shot,” Shelloner said, adding that Canadian officials have told them there isn’t a need for vaccination assistance for Canadian citizens.