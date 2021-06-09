Whatcom County sees 42 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations jump

Whatcom County saw 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the update on the Washington State Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard Tuesday, June 8. The state noted that case counts include a backlog of cases, but didn’t specify the counties impacted.

One Whatcom death was removed from the state’s dashboard after local health jurisdictions reconciled deaths not related to COVID-19, the state noted.

Overall, the state reports Whatcom County has seen 9,262 confirmed cases, 467 hospitalizations — up 16 from the last report — and 98 related deaths during the pandemic. An additional 401 probable cases have been reported in Whatcom County during the pandemic, resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test.

That means that 1.0% of Whatcom’s 9,663 total cases (confirmed and probable cases combined) have resulted in death — better than the statewide 1.3% average.

St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham reported it was treating 31 COVID-related patients on Monday, June 7, and Tuesday — matching the record high set Jan. 29. None of the patients, ranging in age from 40 to 70, were vaccinated for COVID-19, according to PeaceHealth spokesperson Bev Mayhew.

Whatcom County’s daily average of reported cases increased to 25.4 from the 23.4 average from one week earlier.

The state’s most recent vaccination report on Monday showed Whatcom County has administered 208,821 vaccine doses and estimated that 66.31% of the county’s residents 16 and older have initiated vaccination, while 58.22% have completed it.

The state confirmed Monday that 4,700 vaccinations by Lummi Tribal Health were added to state records on Friday, June 4. The county estimated that would mean 67% of county residents aged 16 and older are known to be vaccinated.

The state reported Monday that 63.66% of Washington residents aged 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 55.65% have completed it.

On May 18 all counties throughout the state returned to Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery plan. Additionally, Inslee announced May 13 that the state will fully reopen by June 30 — earlier if 70% of all residents 16 and older initiate vaccination.

If the 70% goal isn’t met, the state will still reopen, the governor said on Thursday, June 3.

Though data other than vaccinations is no longer measured in the reopening plan, Whatcom County would be making both metrics the state previously used to determine if it would stay in Phase 3.

▪ The county has an infection rate of 167.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents between May 18-31, the latest data available, according to the state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard, meaning Whatcom would have met the state guideline of 200 or less to remain in Phase 3.

▪ The county averaged 4.88 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents from May 22-28, according to The Bellingham Herald’s analysis of the state epidemiological data, meaning Whatcom would have met the state guideline of 5.0 or less to remain in Phase 3.

▪ Based on the latest vaccination report, The Herald estimates Whatcom County still needs 6,960 more residents 16 and older to initiate vaccination to reach 70% of the eligible population. In the last seven days of data, including the addition of 4,700 from Lummi Health on June 4, an average of 900 Whatcom County residents per day initiated vaccination. At that rate, it would take the county until June 13 (about 8 days) to reach 70% of all residents 16 and older initiating vaccination. It should take the state until July 11 to reach 70% vaccination at its current daily rate.

Bellingham schools report case

Bellingham Public Schools reported on its dashboard Monday that it had one additional COVID-19 incident in its schools reported the week of June 7-11, increasing the overall number to 65 cases.

The new case was reported at Alderwood Elementary and required one class return to remote learning or quarantine with an expected return date of June 15.

More bus service returns

Skagit Transit is restoring daily and weekend bus routes from Skagit Valley to Everett and Bellingham effective June 14, the bus agency said in an emailed statement. Trips to Everett trips start as early as 4:45 a.m. and connect with the Sounder light rail and Community Transit to all major towns in Snohomish and King counties.

Buses have electrical outlets at each seat, individual air vents, overhead storage and reclining seats.

Masks or face coverings to help prevent transmission of COVID-19 are still required on public transportation.

For schedules, go online to Skagit Transit skagittransit.org or use the Umo Mobility app.

— Robert Mittendorf, rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

Numbers elsewhere





New coronavirus cases and deaths according to Johns Hopkins University Tuesday evening:

▪ The U.S. has more than 33.38 million reported cases, more than 598,392 deaths — both most of any nation — and 303.49 million vaccine doses administered, second only to China, which reports 794.13 million.

▪ Worldwide, there are more than 173.86 million reported cases, 3.74 million deaths and 2.17 billion vaccine doses administered.

Washington state reported these numbers from the Department of Health Tuesday evening:

▪ 406,399 confirmed cases, up 479 from the last report.

▪ 35,192 probable cases, up 223 from the last report.

▪ 24,619 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, up 84 from the last report.

▪ 7,294,234 total molecular tests, up 10,995 from the last report.

▪ 5,785 deaths related to COVID-19, down 71 from the last report.