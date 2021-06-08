Bellingham spray parks were closed last summer because of COVID. What about this year?

For kids who missed out on spray parks last year because of COVID-19, there’s good news for when the weather warms.

Bellingham’s three spray parks will reopen at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, the Parks and Recreation Department said on Facebook — a decision cheered by those who saw the announcement.

The city didn’t open the spray parks last summer due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

And for the first time this year, kids will be able to play in the new spray park at Cordata Park, a long-awaited community park for the city’s growing northern end.

Hours at the spray parks will be 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 15.

They are at:

▪ Fairhaven Park, 107 Chuckanut Drive North.

▪ Cornwall Memorial Park, 3424 Meridian St.

▪ Cordata Park, 4510 Cordata Parkway.

The 25-acre Cordata Park is on the east side of Cordata Parkway between Stuart and Horton roads.

Other Cordata offerings, so far, include about a mile of relatively flat trail, a paved bicycle pump track and a playground.

“People are thrilled the spray parks will be opening again soon, as we have seen on our recent social media announcements,” said Nicole Oliver, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “Opening up the spray park at Cordata Park will finally give children in the north end of town a place to cool off in the summer heat.”

The first part of the new Cordata Park in Bellingham opened to the public in September 2020. Its spray park will open for the first time on June 15. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald