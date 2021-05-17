Whatcom’s COVID cases and hospitalizations slowed last week, but schools report incidents

Whatcom County saw a slowing in the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases it had reported by the Washington State Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard last week, while its number of new COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by more than half.

Whatcom County’s case total grew by 239 last week, as its total number of cases during the pandemic grew from 8,423 on May 1 to 8,662 on Saturday, May 8. That total included 30 new cases reported Saturday, May 15.

It was the third straight week Whatcom saw more than 200 cases reported, but it was down 14% from the 278 it saw reported the week before.

Whatcom County also saw 10 new COVID-related hospitalizations reported last week after seeing 21 the week before. The state actually reduced Whatcom’s total by two hospitalizations in Saturday’s report, leaving the county with 403 so far during the pandemic.

St. Joseph hospital reported it was treating 16 COVID patients on Monday, May 17, which was down from 17 on Sunday, May 16.

Also last week:

▪ Whatcom’s infection rate (the number of new cases in a two-week period per 100,000 residents based on epidemiological data from eight days earlier) grew from 206.6 on May 7 to 229.8 on Friday, May 14, according to the state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard. Before Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Thursday, May 13, that all counties would return to Phase 3 and the state would fully reopen by June 30, counties needed infection rates lower than 200 to pass the metric in the state’s Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery plan.

▪ Whatcom’s weekly hospitalization rate (the weekly number of new COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents based on epidemiological data from 10 days earlier) increased from 7.5 on May 8 to 7.9 on May 15. An infection rate of 5.0 would have failed the second of the two criteria used by the state to determine phase placement before Inslee’s announcement Thursday.

▪ Whatcom’s COVID test positivity rate climbed to 6.7% on Friday according to the state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard, up from 5.1% May 7. Meanwhile, there were 3,859 reported tests in Whatcom County last week, down from 5,522 the week before.

▪ The number of reported vaccine doses administered in Whatcom County last week increased 7.8% from the previous week — increasing from 10,650 the week of May 2 to 11,546 last week.

PeaceHealth vaccine update

PeaceHealth has supply to distribute 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and 1,500 second doses in Whatcom County, according to its weekly vaccine update — an increase from the 1,600 first doses it expected to administer last week but only half the 3,000 second doses it had last week.

As all doses are the Pfizer vaccine, individuals 12 and older are eligible to receive doses, though parental consent is needed for those under 18.

PeaceHealth reported it will continue to scale its vaccine distribution as community demand requires.

Check for available appointments by going to its online scheduling tool at peacehealth.org. PeaceHealth affiliation isn’t required to get the COVID-19 vaccine from PeaceHealth. Or, call 833-375-0285 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The phone line doesn’t accept messages.

For other vaccine sites, check with your health care provider or go to Washington state’s Vaccine Locator tool at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

Whatcom County seniors who aren’t tech-savvy or who are homebound and need help with transportation or have other barriers to getting a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can call 360-746-3450, which is being offered by the Whatcom Council on Aging.

The Washington State Department of Health also offers assistance at 800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

As of Friday, the state Department of Health dashboard reported that 164,012 vaccine doses had been administered in Whatcom County and that 57.79% of Whatcom’s residents 16 and older had initiated vaccine and 45.10% were fully vaccinated.

No data is available for how many residents between the ages of 12 and 17 received vaccine doses yet, as that age group was just approved to received the Pfizer vaccine last week.

Bellingham schools report case

Bellingham Public Schools reported on its dashboard Friday that it had a new COVID-19 incident in its schools, the fourth reported last week.

The new incident was at Squalicum High School, and it involved one case. Select contacts had to return to remote learning or quarantine with an expected return date of May 24.

The district now has had 41 incidents and 45 reported cases since it began returning to in-person learning.

The district estimates 9,190 students have returned for in-person learning and 1,600 staff members are working on site.

Lynden schools see cases

The Lynden School District’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 20 new cases spread over 11 incidents in its schools when it was updated Friday.

The new incidents, according to the dashboard, included:

▪ One new case reported the week of April 26-30 at Lynden Middle School. The incident required select individuals return to remote learning or quarantine until May 13.

▪ Four new cases reported the week of May 3-7 at Lynden High School. The incident required some individuals to return to remote learning or quarantine with varied return dates.

▪ Three new cases reported the week of May 3-7 at Lynden Middle School. The incident required some individuals to return to remote learning or quarantine with varied return dates.

▪ Two new cases reported the week of May 3-7 at Fisher Elementary. The incident required two classes return to remote learning with an expected return date of May 19.

▪ One new case reported the week of May 3-7 at Bernice Vossbeck Elementary. The incident did not require anyone else return to remote learning or quarantine.

▪ One new case reported the week of May 3-7 at Lynden Academy. The incident did not require anyone else return to remote learning or quarantine.

▪ One new case reported the week of May 3-7 at the district’s preschool. The incident did not require anyone else return to remote learning or quarantine.

▪ Two new cases reported the week of May 10-14 at Isom Elementary. The incident did not require anyone else return to remote learning or quarantine.

▪ Two new cases reported the week of May 10-14 at Lynden High School. The incident required some individuals to return to remote learning or quarantine with an expected return date of May 24.

▪ Two new cases reported the week of May 10-14 at Lynden Middle School. The incident required some individuals to return to remote learning or quarantine with an expected return date of May 25.

▪ One new case reported the week of May 1-14 at Fisher Elementary. The incident did not require anyone else return to remote learning or quarantine.

Overall, the district’s dashboard reports there have been 91 cases spread across 59 incidents since Lynden students began returning to classes. Twenty-nine incidents have required some students and/or staff to temporarily return to remote learning or quarantine.