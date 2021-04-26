For Whatcom seniors still facing barriers to COVID vaccination, there’s new, local help

Elderly Whatcom County residents still struggling to get vaccinated against COVID-19 now have a local hotline they can call for assistance.

“This line is for older adults who need help because they are not tech-savvy, homebound, need help with transportation or have other barriers,” said Molly Simon, director of the Bellingham Senior Activity Center, which is part of the Whatcom Council on Aging.

Seniors can call 360-746-3450 instead of relying on the state Department of Health hotline. The local line is being offered by the Whatcom Council on Aging.

Simon has been leading the Whatcom Council on Aging’s efforts to connect Whatcom County seniors with vaccine appointments and to distribute relevant information to seniors around the county.

The Senior Vaccine Help Line is the next step in that work and part of ongoing and collaborative efforts, made up of Aging Well Whatcom organizations and the county health department, to make sure seniors seeking vaccination against COVID-19 aren’t left behind.

Lara Welker, a community health consultant who’s part of the effort, said the new line is important for people who aren’t connected to a program or agency for seniors that already may be helping them get vaccinated.

Older adults are particularly vulnerable to the respiratory illness, making up the bulk of deaths in the pandemic, so those 65 years and older have been eligible for vaccination since Jan. 18, the early days of Washington state’s vaccine rollout when the supply of vaccines was particularly limited.

Washington National Guard members provide COVID-19 vaccinations at a mobile clinic that visited independent and senior living communities in Bellingham the week of March 8. The Washington State Department of Health, the Washington National Guard, and Whatcom County Health Department partnered to bring the mobile vaccination team to Whatcom County, focusing on high-risk individuals with difficulty accessing other vaccine providers. Scarlet Tang Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

The majority of Whatcom County residents who are elderly have been vaccinated, but that leaves a good number who haven’t, according to the latest data from the county health department.

About 71% of people age 65 and older have had one shot, and 63.7% are fully vaccinated.

That’s out of 45,271 Whatcom residents who are 65 years and older, according to the health department.

Those who haven’t yet gotten vaccinated are likely the ones who are most vulnerable and/or they face the greatest barriers, according to Welker, who is part of the vaccine planning team for the county health department.

Those behind the effort said barriers for seniors could include lack of internet access or computer know-how; difficulty navigating online sites to book appointments — especially in the earlier days of the rollout when websites were clunkier and people had to move faster to secure appointments; challenges in finding information, which has mostly been online and has changed rapidly during the pandemic; social isolation; and physical limitations such as vision, hearing and ability to move about.

“There’s the people who can get to the front of the line and there’s people who aren’t even in the line yet,” Welker said of COVID-19 vaccinations.

So, organizers continue to focus on reaching seniors, providing information, encouraging them to talk to their doctors, and easing the path to vaccination for older adults who want the help.

They’re also having conversations with older adults who wonder why they should get vaccinated, for example, if they’re 85 years old and have made it this far or don’t see the point if they don’t have grandchildren nearby or other close relationships.

“Every person we get vaccinated is a success,” Simon said. “We’re looking to continue outreach and continue to make appointments until we reach everyone who’s willing to and wants to get vaccinated.”

As vaccination efforts continue, Welker is encouraging other residents to check in with their elderly acquaintances and loved ones to find out if they need help booking an appointment or getting a ride to get their shot.