Whatcom County reports eight more fully vaccinated residents test positive for COVID-19

Another eight Whatcom County residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have since tested positive for the respiratory illness, the Whatcom County Health Department reported Wednesday, April 14.

That brings to 25 the total of breakthrough infections since vaccination began in the area Dec. 18, health department spokesperson Melissa Morin told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

“None of these breakthrough cases have resulted in hospitalization or death,” Morin wrote.

Earlier Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health reported in a news release that there have been 217 breakthrough cases statewide, as of April 3 — up since the state first reported 102 breakthrough cases March 30. So far, breakthrough cases have occurred in 24 of the state’s 39 counties.

Statewide, five people between 67- and 94-years-old who all had underlying conditions, have died, according to the release. That total includes four residents of long-term care facilities.

The state release said approximately 12% of breakthrough cases have resulted in hospitalization, while most breakthrough patients suffered only mild or no symptoms.

“Finding evidence of vaccine breakthrough cases reminds us that, even if you have been vaccinated, you still need to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands to prevent spreading COVID-19 to others who have not been vaccinated,” Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said in the release. “We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, and encourage friends, loved ones, and co-workers to do the same.”

A vaccine breakthrough occurs when a person tests positive for COVID-19 two weeks after being fully vaccinated against the disease with either a second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of Saturday, April 10, more than 1.7 million people have been fully vaccinated in the state, according to the release, meaning the 217 breakthrough cases represent approximately 0.01% of those vaccinated people.

According to the state vaccination reports, 56,526 people Whatcom County residents were fully vaccinated as of midnight March 20, meaning they had two weeks for their vaccines to reach peak efficacy by April 3. The 25 breakthrough cases in Whatcom County represent approximately 0.04% of those who are fully vaccinated, according to an analysis by The Bellingham Herald.

As of Saturday, April 10, 52,418 Whatcom County residents have received either two Pfizer or Moderna doses or one Johnson & Johnson dose, and another 26,444 have received their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“Large-scale clinical studies found that COVID-19 vaccines prevented most people from getting COVID-19 illness,” the state Department of Health said in the release. “However, the vaccines are not 100% effective. This means a very small number of fully vaccinated people will still get sick with COVID-19. Scientists note that breakthroughs are expected with any vaccine.”

The vaccines currently in use offer no more than 95% effectiveness. That means for every 100 people who are fully vaccinated, five could be infected with COVID-19 if they are exposed to it.

The state Department of Health release said the median age of those to suffer a breakthrough infection has shifted younger than in the first report, with more people in the 40-59 age group, and some of the breakthrough cases showed evidence of COVID variants.