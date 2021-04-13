Here’s how to get one of 1,200 first doses of Moderna COVID vaccine at Whatcom clinics

A total of 1,200 first doses of the Moderna vaccine as well as second doses will be given this weekend at two COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Bellingham Technical College.

The clinics will run Saturday and Sunday, April 17 and April 18, in the Community Vaccination Center at Bellingham Technical College, 3028 Lindbergh Ave. in building G.

Appointments are required.

On Saturday, second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and those appointments are reserved for people who received their first Moderna dose at the Community Vaccination Center, the Whatcom County Health Department announced on Tuesday, April 13.

Community Vaccination Center staff will contact those recipients to schedule a second-dose appointment for Saturday.

Also being offered on Saturday will be 400 first doses of Moderna, in the afternoon.

On Sunday, 800 first doses of Moderna will be given during the clinic, which is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinics occur as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands starting Thursday, April 15, to all Washington state residents 16 and older.

The health department estimates that will make 64,000 more Whatcom County residents eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.

However, the Moderna vaccine has so far been authorized for use for those 18 years and older.

Registration for both clinics at the Community Vaccination Center opens at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at prepmod.doh.wa.gov.

Clinic appointments won’t show up on the website until the sign-up time.

People who don’t have internet access, an email address, or who need language interpretation can call 360-778-6075 for help in scheduling an appointment.

Scheduling online is faster, the health department said.

Upcoming hours and days of clinic operation will be limited by the number of doses received from the Washington State Department of Health.

And the vaccines provided will vary, based on what’s available.

The large-scale clinic for the community is a collaboration of health care providers and others that include Bellingham Technical College, Family Care Network, PeaceHealth, Sea Mar Community Health Centers, Unity Care NW, Whatcom County Health Department, Whatcom Unified Command, Whatcom Community College and Hoagland Pharmacy.

A total of 1,200 first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Community Vaccination Center at Bellingham Technical College on Saturday and Sunday, April 17 and April 18, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash. Whatcom County Health Department Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Sign-up tips

Knowing what works best for the online system will help your chances of getting one of the appointments, which can fill quickly.

If aren’t able to get an appointment, sign up for the waiting list in case there are cancellations or no-shows, the health department advised.

You’ll find the waiting list at the bottom of the scheduling page on PrepMod.

The waitlist is for that clinic date only.

The Community Vaccination Center doesn’t maintain an ongoing waitlist.

Here’s how to search for the clinic in prepmod.doh.wa.gov after you click on “Find a Clinic,” according to the health department:

▪ Easiest: Select “COVID-19 Vaccination” and type in “Bellingham” in the “Name of Location” search bar. The Community Vaccination Center will be the first clinic to come up, when it’s time for scheduling to go live.

▪ What about the ZIP? If you search by ZIP code and don’t select a “search within” radius, PrepMod will give results by the date of a clinic. That means the Community Vaccination Center will be farther down the list, especially since appointments open on Wednesday and the clinic is on Saturday.

▪ If you include a “search within” radius of 10 miles of a Whatcom ZIP code, the Community Vaccination Clinic at BTC is usually the first one to pop up.

▪ Need more help? Go to vaccinatewhatcom.org for videos that are in English and Spanish. That’s also where you’ll find information on what to expect at the clinic, directions for driving or taking public transportation, and an ADA accessibility map.

A total of 1,200 first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Community Vaccination Center at Bellingham Technical College on Saturday and Sunday, April 17 and April 18, 2021, in Bellingham. Whatcom County Health Department Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Who is eligible for vaccination

Washington state is allowing vaccinations by phases. Check yours at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

Statewide as of Thursday, April 15:

Everyone 16 years and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

So far, only the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for people as young as 16 years old.

Eligible phase 1B, tiers 3 and 4, since March 31:

▪ People age 60 to 64 years old.

▪ People with two or more comorbidities, which are underlying health conditions listed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control website that increase the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

▪ More people living in congregate settings, including correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, and people who are homeless and living in or access services in such settings.

▪ More workers in congregate settings, including restaurants, manufacturing and construction.

Eligible phase 1B, tier 2, since March 17:

▪ Critical workers employed in certain congregate settings, including agriculture, food processing, fishing vessels, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters, law enforcement, and prisons and jails.

▪ Those who are 16 years and older who are pregnant or who have disabilities that put them at high risk.

Previously and still eligible, Phase 1B, tier 1:

▪ All people 65 years and older.

▪ People 50 years and older in multi-generational households where they live with and care for their parents or a grandchild.

▪ People who are over 50 and unable to live independently, who either receive long-term care from a paid or unpaid caregiver or are living with someone who works outside the home.

▪ Educators and staff working in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade as well as licensed child care workers.

Not eligible in this phase are people younger than 50, people over 50 who care for a partner or friend, or any parent or guardian caring for their small child or teen.

Previously and still eligible, Phase 1A:

▪ High-risk health care workers.

▪ High-risk first responders.

▪ Residents and staff of congregate living settings, such as nursing homes.

▪ All other workers in health care settings who are at risk.