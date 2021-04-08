Barkley movie theater reopening date has changed. Here’s an update

Regal Cinema’s list of reopening theater dates now has the Regal Barkley Village Stadium 16 in Bellingham opening Friday, April 23. The Bellingham Herald file

The reopening date for the Barkley movie theater has moved a week.

Regal Cinema’s list of reopening theater dates now has the Barkley movie theater opening Friday, April 23. It was originally slated to open on Friday, April 16, according to the website.

Rachel Lueras, regional marketing manager for Regal Entertainment Group, confirmed in an email that April 23 is the planned reopening date. As of Wednesday afternoon, April 7, Regal’s website was not yet selling tickets or indicating movie times for the April 23 reopening.

Whatcom County is currently in Phase 3 of the state’s Healthy Washington plan. In this phase, movie theaters are allowed to be open at 50% capacity or fewer than 400 people, whichever is less.

The Pickford Film Center in downtown Bellingham is also making plans to reopen, Executive Director Susie Purves said in an earlier story in The Bellingham Herald. It is aiming for a May reopening, depending on how things look in terms of vaccinating staff members and watching the rate of infection.

Regal has also made major changes to its concession stands, including eliminating every other register and reducing menu offerings. To make it easier on customers, concession items can now be purchased from the Regal mobile app.

Guests will be required to wear masks in the theater and lobby areas, except when they are eating food or drinking beverages. Employees will have regular health screenings, will need to wash hands regularly and wear masks.

AMC has already reopened some of its theaters, including at the Cascade Mall in Skagit County.